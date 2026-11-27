Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.8560. Approximately 32,033,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 37,587,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Get NIO alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting NIO

Here are a few of the latest stories about NIO:

Positive Sentiment: NIO’s earnings preview points to robust delivery growth, and analysts expect about $4.97 billion in quarterly revenue. That could support investor optimism, although the company is still expected to report a loss. NIO Pre-Q3 Earnings Analysis

NIO’s earnings preview points to robust delivery growth, and analysts expect about $4.97 billion in quarterly revenue. That could support investor optimism, although the company is still expected to report a loss. Neutral Sentiment: A report says NIO-affiliated funds co-invested in a maker of industrial robots and automated production lines. The headline does not specify the investment’s size or its direct financial impact on NIO. Report on co-investment

A report says NIO-affiliated funds co-invested in a maker of industrial robots and automated production lines. The headline does not specify the investment’s size or its direct financial impact on NIO. Neutral Sentiment: NIO’s Q3 report is the key near-term catalyst. The consensus estimate cited is a loss of 3 cents per share; the earnings release may clarify the effects of deliveries and input costs. Q3 earnings preview

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Broker lowered shares of NIO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.10 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NIO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 15th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in NIO by 143.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Altus USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc. is a Chinese electric vehicle company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai. It designs and sells premium smart electric vehicles, including SUVs and sedans, with an emphasis on connected technology and digital services. The company also offers vehicle and energy services, including battery swapping, charging solutions and battery subscriptions. Its customer offerings include NIO Houses, which serve as community and service spaces, alongside mobile applications and in-vehicle software.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIO wasn't on the list.

While NIO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report