Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.71 and traded as high as $327.81. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $326.70, with a volume of 1,156,788 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $348.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.04.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $5,033,549,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $978,977,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $356,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a Class I freight railroad that transports goods across the eastern United States. Its network serves 22 states and the District of Columbia, connecting businesses and communities with major markets, ports and other railroads. The company moves a broad range of freight, including intermodal shipments, industrial and agricultural products, automobiles, and coal. Its services include rail transportation and related logistics solutions that help customers move goods by rail and connect rail shipments with other modes of transport.

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