Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and traded as high as $128.28. Northeast Bancorp shares last traded at $128.3590, with a volume of 73,994 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northeast Bancorp from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 28.34%.

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Northeast Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 78.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,911 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 526.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, Northeast Bank, it provides banking services to businesses and individuals, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, residential mortgage lending, and cash management services. The bank serves customers through branches in Maine and also operates a commercial lending business that works with borrowers beyond the state. Its lending activities include financing for businesses and commercial real estate, while its banking services include digital and online banking options.

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