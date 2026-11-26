Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.44 and traded as high as $168.84. Northern Trust shares last traded at $168.01, with a volume of 918,939 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Capital One Financial set a $190.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.03.

View Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.44.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Moritz, Jr. acquired 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,088.52. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Levy sold 16,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.15, for a total transaction of $2,855,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,410.70. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NBH Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Chicago. Founded in 1889, it provides services to institutions, corporations, governments, and individuals and families. The company's businesses include asset servicing, asset management, wealth management, and banking. Its services include investment management, custody and administration, fiduciary services, banking, and financial planning. Northern Trust serves clients in the United States and internationally, with operations across multiple regions.

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