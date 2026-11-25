Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $272.12 and last traded at $277.5890, with a volume of 30,902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $600.00 to $460.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Nova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Nova from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.00.

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Nova Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.09. Nova had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buy back $200 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.27, for a total transaction of $513,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,314,535.78. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Raanan Cohen sold 2,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $800,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,970. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nova by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Nova by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. develops metrology and process-control solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing. Its systems measure the dimensions and material properties of structures on silicon wafers, helping chipmakers monitor and control production processes as devices become smaller and more complex. The company's offerings include optical and X-ray measurement systems, alongside software that analyzes process data. These tools are used in wafer-fabrication facilities and research and development environments.

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