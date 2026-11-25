Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.3650. Approximately 51,139,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 66,825,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $19.00 price objective on NU in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,877,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,212,670.93. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NU by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,920,289 shares of the company's stock worth $1,872,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NU by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,966,932 shares of the company's stock worth $660,545,000 after buying an additional 3,656,945 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in NU by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 48,399,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NU by 127.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,263,897 shares of the company's stock worth $484,421,000 after buying an additional 21,405,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 91.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,444,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., which operates under the Nubank brand, is a digital financial services company founded in Brazil in 2013. It provides banking and related services through mobile apps and other digital channels, with a focus on simplifying access to financial products. Its offerings include digital accounts, payment cards, credit products, personal loans, and investment services. The company also provides services to small businesses, with products and availability varying by country. Nu serves customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

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