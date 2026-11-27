Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.0610. 68,470,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 66,838,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NU from $20.50 to $17.80 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Trading Up 5.7%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,877,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,212,670.93. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 197.1% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 48,399,299 shares of the company's stock worth $612,735,000 after buying an additional 32,109,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NU by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,920,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,872,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NU by 127.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,263,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405,374 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in NU by 1,188.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,973,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,991,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd., operating as Nubank, is a digital financial services company that provides banking and related products through mobile apps and online platforms. Its offerings include digital accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payment services, investment products, and insurance, as well as financial services for small businesses. Founded in Brazil in 2013, Nubank has expanded its operations to Mexico and Colombia. The company was co-founded by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible; Vélez serves as its chief executive officer.

Further Reading

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