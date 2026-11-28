Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.49 and traded as high as $258.54. Nucor shares last traded at $256.75, with a volume of 715,557 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nucor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Nucor from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Freedom Broker upgraded Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Nucor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, COO Stephen Laxton sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $2,903,788.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,411,867.66. This trade represents a 11.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Keller sold 1,136 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.33, for a total transaction of $317,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,196.04. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,287. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,452,563,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5,993.6% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 14,971,918 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,075,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $952,651,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $462,886,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,814,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation is a U.S.-based steel and steel products manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its business includes steel mills, downstream steel products and raw materials, with operations serving customers primarily in North America. The company produces a broad range of steel, including sheet, plate, structural steel, bars, reinforcing products and wire rod. Its downstream businesses make products such as steel joists and deck, fasteners, metal building systems and steel racking.

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