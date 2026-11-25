Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $65.00. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.95 and traded as low as $42.58. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 13,603,612 shares.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nutanix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.13.

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Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $257,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,360.96. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 75,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $5,553,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,339 shares in the company, valued at $30,661,086. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Latest Nutanix News

Investors following NTNX have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook at $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion; its second-quarter revenue forecast was broadly in line with analyst expectations. The steady outlook did not provide a clear new catalyst for investors. Nutanix stock drops after earnings beat and CEO succession news

Management maintained its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook at $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion; its second-quarter revenue forecast was broadly in line with analyst expectations. The steady outlook did not provide a clear new catalyst for investors. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is appointed, prompting concern about leadership continuity. Reports also pointed to a temporary bookings dip and backlog shrinking as the company converts it to revenue, adding to worries about future growth. Nutanix Stock Gets Body-Slammed on Surprise CEO Exit

CEO Rajiv Ramaswami plans to step down once a successor is appointed, prompting concern about leadership continuity. Reports also pointed to a temporary bookings dip and backlog shrinking as the company converts it to revenue, adding to worries about future growth. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the results, and Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from Buy to Neutral. These moves reinforced investor caution despite the earnings beat. Analysts slash forecasts on Nutanix after Q1 results

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nutanix by 23.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 855 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Nutanix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nutanix by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $772.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.76 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 153.06% and a net margin of 53.75%. The company's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

Further Reading

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