Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.59, but opened at $45.75. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $44.4620, with a volume of 1,367,639 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Nutanix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.80.

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Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 75,045 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $5,553,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 414,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,661,086. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $257,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,360.96. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

More Nutanix News

Investors following NTNX have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15% year over year to $772.4 million, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Nutanix Q1 results

Fiscal Q1 2027 revenue rose 15% year over year to $772.4 million, beating estimates, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 topped the $0.61 consensus. Annual recurring revenue also grew 15% to $2.63 billion, and free cash flow was $209.3 million. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion is broadly in line with the roughly $3.2 billion consensus; Q2 revenue guidance is also close to expectations. Q1 earnings and guidance

Management’s fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion is broadly in line with the roughly $3.2 billion consensus; Q2 revenue guidance is also close to expectations. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajiv Ramaswami will leave once a successor is appointed. The unexpected transition adds leadership uncertainty, while reports of a temporary bookings slowdown and concerns that Nutanix is drawing down backlog faster than it replenishes it raise questions about growth durability. Barron’s coverage of the CEO exit and outlook

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,504,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 220.2% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.13% and a net margin of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $772.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops enterprise cloud software that helps organizations manage applications and data across on-premises data centers, public clouds and hybrid environments. Its platform brings together infrastructure, virtualization and cloud-management capabilities to simplify the operation of enterprise IT systems. The Nutanix Cloud Platform includes software for managing compute and storage resources, virtual machines and cloud environments. Its offerings include the AHV virtualization solution and Prism management software, as well as products for file and object storage and Kubernetes-based applications.

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