Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday. The stock traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.7620. Approximately 583,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,641,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nutanix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutanix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.13.

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Nutanix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $772.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $762.76 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 5,746.50% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $257,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,360.96. This trade represents a 12.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 232,712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $17,348,679.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,376.25. The trade was a 71.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,351 shares of company stock worth $49,736,524. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 855 shares of the technology company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 43.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company's stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops software for managing enterprise applications and infrastructure across private data centers, public clouds and edge environments. Its platform is designed to bring computing, storage, networking and virtualization management together, helping organizations run workloads across hybrid and multicloud settings. The company's offerings include the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which incorporates its AOS infrastructure software and Prism management tools, as well as Nutanix AHV virtualization software.

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