Shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $13.31. Nuveen Sl Tfip shares last traded at $13.2530, with a volume of 520,224 shares changing hands.

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Nuveen Sl Tfip Trading Up 1.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Nuveen Sl Tfip Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen Sl Tfip news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 22,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,451.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Sl Tfip

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,458 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Sl Tfip in the second quarter valued at about $902,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 50,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Sl Tfip during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Sl Tfip

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio NYSE: NXP is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax, while also considering the preservation of capital. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities issued by state and local governments and related authorities to finance public projects and services. Its portfolio may include bonds from issuers across the United States, with income-tax treatment depending on the security and an investor's circumstances.

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