Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $141.17 and last traded at $149.30. 357,541,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 166,806,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.38.

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Key NVIDIA News

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Negative Sentiment: S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing rising management and governance risks. This adds to investor concerns about the abrupt leadership reversal and the company’s oversight. Article: S&P CreditWatch action

S&P Global placed NVIDIA’s credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing rising management and governance risks. This adds to investor concerns about the abrupt leadership reversal and the company’s oversight. Negative Sentiment: AI-linked shares are selling off amid inflation, tariff and interest-rate worries, while credit-insurance costs across the AI sector have risen sharply. The market is also questioning whether heavy AI spending will produce sustainable returns; NVIDIA has given back much of the rally sparked by Huang’s return. Article: NVIDIA and the tech sell-off

AI-linked shares are selling off amid inflation, tariff and interest-rate worries, while credit-insurance costs across the AI sector have risen sharply. The market is also questioning whether heavy AI spending will produce sustainable returns; NVIDIA has given back much of the rally sparked by Huang’s return. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing regulatory and legal uncertainty over alleged chip diversions to China, alongside shareholder litigation, adds reputational and potential compliance risk. Separately, investor Michael Burry has said he may consider shorting NVIDIA near $200, reinforcing bearish sentiment. Article: NVIDIA and Megaspeed scrutiny

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 34,918 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $7,648,787.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 765,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,595,812.15. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at $598,810,648. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,796,118 shares of company stock valued at $403,993,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. LightSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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