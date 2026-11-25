Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 1,099,400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Oatly Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Up 26.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 2,479.86% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB is a Swedish food and beverage company focused on oat-based alternatives to dairy products. Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the company traces its origins to research into using oats to create alternatives for people who cannot or choose not to consume dairy. Oatly's products include oat drinks, cooking creams, yogurt-style products and frozen desserts. The company sells its products under the Oatly brand through grocery retailers, food-service businesses and other channels.

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