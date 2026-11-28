Oceanagold Corp. (NYSE:OGC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and traded as high as $26.53. Oceanagold shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 542,589 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oceanagold in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Oceanagold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceanagold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceanagold in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceanagold currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceanagold

Oceanagold Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

Oceanagold (NYSE:OGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter. Oceanagold had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 36.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Oceanagold Corp. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanagold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Oceanagold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceanagold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Oceanagold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Oceanagold in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oceanagold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceanagold during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Oceanagold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Oceanagold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation is a gold and copper mining company that explores for, develops and operates mineral properties. Its operations produce gold and, at some sites, copper as a by-product. The company's operating assets include the Haile gold mine in South Carolina, the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand, and the Didipio gold-copper mine in the Philippines. These mines give OceanaGold a presence in North America, Oceania and Southeast Asia. OceanaGold was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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