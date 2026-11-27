Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.8990. Approximately 165,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,829,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OCUL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 648.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 254,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,435.40. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Namrata Saroj sold 35,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $231,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 220,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,419.10. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock valued at $466,093. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.2% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,596,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for eye diseases and conditions. Based in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company uses its proprietary hydrogel-based technology to deliver medicines to the eye over time. Its marketed product, DEXTENZA, is a corticosteroid insert placed in the tear duct by an eye-care professional to treat inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix also develops investigational therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, including treatments designed for sustained drug delivery.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ocular Therapeutix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ocular Therapeutix wasn't on the list.

While Ocular Therapeutix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report