Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.53. Oculis shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 290,298 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Oculis from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oculis from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oculis to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.26 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 8,613.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oculis by 103.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,688 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Oculis during the third quarter worth about $929,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oculis by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

About Oculis

Oculis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for eye diseases. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Switzerland and conducts research and development across multiple locations. Its investigational pipeline includes therapies for conditions such as diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease and optic neuritis. The programs use approaches including topical eye-drop delivery and neuroprotection, with candidates at different stages of clinical development. Oculis focuses on developing treatments for patients worldwide.

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