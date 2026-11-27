Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Friday. The company traded as low as $66.65 and last traded at $67.2750. Approximately 22,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 97,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.2250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, VP Christopher Lamson sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $561,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $357,442.31. This represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,100 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,640. The trade was a 28.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,267,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,575,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures and markets products made from clay and other mineral resources. Its products are used in consumer, industrial, agricultural and animal-health applications, including absorbents for spills and maintenance, cat litter, and materials for purifying and processing fluids. The company sells consumer products through retail channels and supplies customized mineral-based products to commercial and industrial customers. Its offerings also include products used in animal health and agriculture, such as solutions for livestock and crop applications.

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