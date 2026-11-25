Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.2150, with a volume of 309,124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

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Trending Headlines about Oklo

Investors following OKLO have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade was followed by a reported 4.8% gain in Oklo shares, offering a near-term catalyst. The article does not identify the analyst or provide the revised rating or price target. Oklo Shares Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

An analyst upgrade was followed by a reported 4.8% gain in Oklo shares, offering a near-term catalyst. The article does not identify the analyst or provide the revised rating or price target. Neutral Sentiment: Technical coverage characterizes OKLO as oversold, but still under pressure, with support levels coming into view. That may signal a possible stabilization point, not a confirmed reversal. Oklo Stock Price Prediction: Oversold but still under pressure

Technical coverage characterizes OKLO as oversold, but still under pressure, with support levels coming into view. That may signal a possible stabilization point, not a confirmed reversal. Negative Sentiment: Oklo’s shares have fallen substantially this year and are well below their 50- and 200-day averages, leaving the stock vulnerable to continued selling. A recent article also flags cash-flow demands that could slow growth and raises execution and dilution concerns. Why one investor hasn’t bought Oklo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oklo from $76.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oklo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Bealmear sold 16,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $427,374.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,938,518.55. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John M. Jansen sold 6,354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $233,001.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,020. The trade was a 51.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,726 shares of company stock valued at $11,961,158. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 42.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,647,598 shares of the company's stock worth $172,054,000 after buying an additional 1,384,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Defiance ETFs LLC increased its position in Oklo by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 163,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Robinhood Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc. develops advanced nuclear fission power plants designed to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity. Its Aurora powerhouse concept uses fast-reactor technology and is designed to operate with metallic fuel, including fuel derived from recycled nuclear material. Oklo is developing its technology and has not yet established a commercial operating fleet. The company plans to supply electricity through long-term power agreements rather than relying solely on equipment sales. Its prospective customers include data centers, industrial facilities, and other users seeking dependable power, with its development efforts focused primarily on the United States.

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