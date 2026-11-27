Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.2% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 4,448,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,009,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oklo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $76.00 to $59.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan Webster sold 5,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $121,410.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,705.04. This represents a 76.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob DeWitte sold 80,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $3,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,128.91. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 341,726 shares of company stock worth $11,961,158 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Oklo by 142.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,029 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 200.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 595.5% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Oklo by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. is an advanced nuclear technology company developing compact fission power plants designed to provide electricity and heat. Its Aurora powerhouse concept uses fast-fission technology and is intended to serve customers such as data centers, industrial facilities and communities. The company also works on nuclear fuel recycling and related technologies intended to support its reactor designs. Oklo's business model includes developing and operating power plants and selling the energy they produce to customers.

Further Reading

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