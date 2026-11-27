Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Friday. The company traded as low as $173.69 and last traded at $168.0070. Approximately 668,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,004,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.66.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $217.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,416,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $543,289,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,787,160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $484,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,155,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,114,345 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $241,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,809 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, which combines freight from multiple customers in a single trailer. Its services include standard and expedited LTL transportation, along with related logistics offerings such as truckload brokerage, container drayage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1934, the company began as a regional carrier in Virginia and North Carolina and has grown into a national freight network. Old Dominion serves customers throughout the United States, with additional North American and international shipping capabilities supported by its transportation network and partners.

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