Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.22. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 1,908,439 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,562,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 679.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 631,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 550,223 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Lionhunter Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 139,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company's stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for women's cancers, particularly breast cancer. The company's research centers on treatments that target pathways involved in hormone-sensitive tumors. Its lead candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is an oral therapy designed to act as both a selective estrogen receptor degrader and a complete estrogen receptor antagonist. Olema has studied it as a potential treatment for estrogen receptor–positive breast cancer, including in combination with other cancer medicines.

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