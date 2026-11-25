Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.9290, with a volume of 442,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company's revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Rice sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $61,280.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,566.08. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 128.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Innovator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group is a global marketing and communications company that provides advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, branding, and customer relationship management services. Its agencies also work in areas such as healthcare communications, digital marketing, and data-driven marketing. The company was formed in 1986 through the combination of advertising agencies BBDO, Doyle Dane Bernbach, and Needham Harper Worldwide. Omnicom operates through a network of agencies and serves clients across major markets around the world.

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