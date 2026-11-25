Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.0290. 144,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 608,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Get Once Upon A Farm alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Broker assumed coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Once Upon A Farm from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Once Upon A Farm from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Trading Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). Once Upon A Farm had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $89.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Once Upon A Farm will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Once Upon A Farm

In related news, Director Scott James Morris purchased 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $287,065.67. The trade was a 97.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 4,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $49,998.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 150,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,796.48. This represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $593,205 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Once Upon A Farm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Once Upon A Farm during the third quarter worth approximately $12,565,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Once Upon A Farm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Once Upon A Farm in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Once Upon A Farm in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Once Upon A Farm in the third quarter valued at $32,401,000.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm is a U.S. food company that makes organic products for babies and children. Its offerings include fruit and vegetable blends, baby meals, smoothies, snacks and oat bars, sold in refrigerated and shelf-stable formats. Founded in 2015 by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz, the company later brought in John Foraker as chief executive and Jennifer Garner as a co-founder. Its products are designed for families seeking convenient foods made with organic ingredients. Once Upon A Farm sells its products across the United States through grocery and other retail outlets, as well as online channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Once Upon A Farm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Once Upon A Farm wasn't on the list.

While Once Upon A Farm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report