Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $10.02. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 106,406 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Trading Up 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.03 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.750-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 79.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,137 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 47.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company's stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine, Inc. is a recreational marine retailer that sells new and pre-owned boats through a network of dealerships across the United States. Its offerings include a range of recreational vessels, such as fishing boats, pontoons, sport boats and yachts. The company also provides boating-related services, including maintenance and repairs, parts and accessories, and financing and insurance assistance. These services support customers throughout the boat ownership process. OneWater Marine was established in 2014 and grew through the combination and acquisition of marine dealerships.

Further Reading

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