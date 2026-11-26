Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX - Get Free Report) TSE: OTC shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $24.01. Open Text shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 1,035,416 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Open Text from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Open Text from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX - Get Free Report) TSE: OTC last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Open Text's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,599,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Open Text by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843,494 shares of the software maker's stock worth $218,920,000 after acquiring an additional 965,385 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,866,816 shares of the software maker's stock worth $199,289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,501,525 shares of the software maker's stock worth $168,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,142,610 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $92,120,000 after purchasing an additional 802,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company's stock.

Open Text Company Profile

OpenText NASDAQ: OTEX develops software that helps organizations manage, secure and use business information. Its offerings include tools for content management, process automation, business-to-business data exchange, analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, delivered through cloud-based and on-premises products. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, OpenText serves businesses and public-sector organizations around the world. The company's history includes major acquisitions, including its 2023 acquisition of Micro Focus, which broadened its enterprise software portfolio.

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