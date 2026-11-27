OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $1.8650 and last traded at $1.8060, with a volume of 2,257,522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm's revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health is a healthcare company with businesses in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. Its diagnostic offerings have included BioReference Health laboratory services and the 4Kscore test, which helps assess the risk of aggressive prostate cancer. OPKO's pharmaceutical products include Rayaldee, a prescription treatment for certain adults with chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency. The company also co-developed NGENLA, a long-acting growth hormone treatment for children with growth hormone deficiency, with Pfizer.

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