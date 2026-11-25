Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.59. Opus Genetics shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 1,447,297 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Opus Genetics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Opus Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Stock Up 9.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $428.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Opus Genetics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin R. Yerxa sold 33,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $117,489.06. Following the sale, the president directly owned 670,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,375,046.18. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO George Magrath sold 28,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $110,206.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,010,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,480.40. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 673,805 shares of company stock worth $3,213,582 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,809,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,582,185. Trails Edge Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Opus Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,276,434. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Genetics by 4,522.5% in the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Opus Genetics by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,161,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,997 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, rare conditions that can cause progressive vision loss. Its programs target specific genetic causes of these disorders, including mutations associated with Leber congenital amaurosis and retinitis pigmentosa. The company's therapies are investigational and are designed to address the underlying genetic defects rather than only manage symptoms. Opus Genetics was formed through the combination of Opus Genetics and Ocuphire Pharma; the combined company took the Opus Genetics name and began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol IRD in 2024.

Further Reading

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