Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.9210. 586,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,706,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oric Pharmaceuticals

Oric Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $854.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.60 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $189,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,772.84. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $378,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company's stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oric Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for cancer. Its research centers on therapies intended to address treatment resistance and improve outcomes for people with tumors that have become difficult to treat. The company's drug candidates have included ORIC-114, a targeted therapy designed to inhibit EGFR and HER2 alterations, and ORIC-944, which targets the PRC2 pathway and has been investigated for prostate cancer. These programs are investigational and are not approved medicines.

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