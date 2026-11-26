Origin Bancorp, Inc. (TXSE:OBK - Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and traded as low as $50.49. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 228,128 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBK. Benchmark raised Origin Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

Origin Bancorp (TXSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Origin Bancorp's payout ratio is 26.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jim Crotwell purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.58 per share, with a total value of $107,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 26,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,530.50. This represents a 8.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.44 per share, for a total transaction of $78,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 212,174 shares in the company, valued at $11,126,404.56. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $132,196,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $21,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,968,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,469,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Through its primary subsidiary, Origin Bank, the company provides banking and financial services to businesses, individuals and communities. Origin Bank offers commercial and small-business lending, consumer loans, residential mortgage lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, cash-management services and wealth-related solutions. Its commercial banking activities include financing for operating needs, real estate and other business purposes, while its consumer offerings include personal deposits and lending products.

See Also

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