Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.55. Ovid Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 2,007,921 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OVID

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,542,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 145,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,715,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for epilepsies and other neurological disorders. Its work targets conditions with significant unmet treatment needs, including rare and difficult-to-treat seizure disorders. The company's lead development program, OV329, is an investigational GABA aminotransferase inhibitor being studied as a potential treatment for seizures, including infantile spasms and focal-onset seizures. Ovid's pipeline and research programs may change as clinical development progresses.

Further Reading

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