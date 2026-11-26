Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and traded as high as $123.68. Owens Corning shares last traded at $121.88, with a volume of 1,239,603 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.63). Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Owens Corning's revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachel Barthelemy Marcon sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $129,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,090,157.43. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,401,161,000. Nykredit A S bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $166,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,829,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $82,499,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a building-products company that develops and manufactures materials for residential and commercial construction. Its products include roofing shingles and components, insulation for buildings and industrial applications, and interior and exterior doors. Founded in 1938 through the combination of Owens-Illinois Glass Company and Corning Glass Works' fiberglass operations, the company has a long history of developing glass-fiber-based materials. It is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and serves customers in North America and international markets.

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