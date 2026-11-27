Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC - Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.9910. Approximately 484,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,426,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

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Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.68 million.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Oxford Lane Capital's payout ratio is 44.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,827,432 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $43,495,000 after buying an additional 986,640 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,908 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,401 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 559,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,333 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company's stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company focused on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). CLOs pool corporate loans and issue securities with varying levels of risk and payment priority. The company invests primarily in CLO equity and junior debt securities, which are generally more exposed to portfolio performance than senior CLO debt. Its investment portfolio may also include other structured finance securities. Oxford Lane was formed in 2010 and is managed by Oxford Lane Management, LLC.

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