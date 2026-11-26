PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and traded as high as $108.52. PACCAR shares last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 4,077,294 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Freedom Broker raised shares of PACCAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered PACCAR from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $122.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. PACCAR's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.5% during the third quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc. is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, best known for its Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF truck brands. Its products include heavy- and medium-duty trucks serving long-haul, construction, distribution and other commercial markets. The company also manufactures engines and supplies replacement parts through its dealer networks. Through PACCAR Financial, it offers financing and leasing services to truck customers and dealers. Founded in 1905 as Seattle Car Manufacturing Company, PACCAR serves customers in North America, Europe and other international markets.

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