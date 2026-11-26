Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.50. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 7,118,735 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.05 to $2.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a market cap of $494.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 5,752.12% and a negative net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider James Gibson, II sold 661,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $2,058,244.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,083,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,370,767.28. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,387,607 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 909,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, or PacBio, develops and sells DNA sequencing systems and related products for life science research and clinical applications. The company is known for its single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology, which produces long reads that can help researchers study complex regions of the genome and identify genetic variations. Its portfolio includes HiFi sequencing systems such as the Revio and Vega platforms, along with instruments, consumables, software and services used to prepare, sequence and analyze genetic samples.

Further Reading

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