PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and traded as high as $46.45. PACS Group shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 319,307 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of PACS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PACS Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACS Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACS Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS

PACS Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -0.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. PACS Group had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that PACS Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joshua Jergensen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,416,320 shares in the company, valued at $121,081,795.20. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Hancock sold 186,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $9,418,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,318,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,689,937,697.80. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,793,252 over the last 90 days. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACS Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PACS Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACS Group by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,159 shares of the company's stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 614,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PACS Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,718 shares of the company's stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth about $8,196,000.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc. is a U.S. post-acute healthcare and senior living company. Through its affiliated facilities, it provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living services. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, PACS operates facilities in multiple states. Its services support people who need recovery care after a hospital stay, ongoing nursing care or assistance with daily living.

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