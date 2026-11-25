Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $164.75 and last traded at $163.59. 20,795,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,106,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.18.

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Latest Palantir Technologies News

Investors following PLTR have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage argues that government contract backlog figures may understate the stickiness of Palantir’s government business, since these deals are often funded on short cycles and may be canceled. That provides context for interpreting backlog data, but does not remove uncertainty about future growth. Analysis of Palantir's backlog and valuation

Some coverage argues that government contract backlog figures may understate the stickiness of Palantir’s government business, since these deals are often funded on short cycles and may be canceled. That provides context for interpreting backlog data, but does not remove uncertainty about future growth. Negative Sentiment: Reports cite a broader technology sell-off, tariff concerns, weakening technical momentum and ARK’s trimming of its position as near-term headwinds. Market and trading pressures

Reports cite a broader technology sell-off, tariff concerns, weakening technical momentum and ARK’s trimming of its position as near-term headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: PLTR trades at more than 100 times earnings, leaving shares vulnerable if growth expectations cool. CEO Alex Karp and other executives also reported substantial sales; many were under prearranged plans or tied to tax withholding, but may still add to investor caution. Insider transactions and context

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Fubon initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average of $154.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 24,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $3,827,442.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 638,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,973,885.10. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 239,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $37,935,146.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,939,989.80. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company's stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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