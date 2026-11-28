Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.04 and traded as high as $367.26. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $368.1350, with a volume of 5,330,401 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Phillip Securities raised Palo Alto Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $421.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.55.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day moving average of $285.08.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.61, for a total transaction of $373,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,031,317.57. This trade represents a 15.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $7,533,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,173. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,833,462,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,979,497 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,610,748,000 after buying an additional 1,493,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,681,876 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $7,734,973,000 after buying an additional 205,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,778,963 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,993,802,000 after acquiring an additional 706,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,142,895 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,235,254,000 after buying an additional 2,386,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that provides products and services to help organizations protect networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and digital operations. Founded in 2005, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and serves customers around the world. Its offerings include Strata network security products, such as next-generation firewalls; Prisma solutions for cloud security and secure access; and Cortex tools for security operations, threat detection, and response.

Further Reading

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