Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 1,278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pampa Energia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pampa Energia from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.46 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pampa Energia

In other Pampa Energia news, insider Damian Mindlin purchased 1,432,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $5,571,246.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,959,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,300,770.63. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcos Mindlin acquired 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,680,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,021,236.48. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,919,681 shares of company stock worth $68,749,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,970 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in Pampa Energia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 77,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. raised its stake in Pampa Energia by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. now owns 24,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 189.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía is an integrated energy company based in Argentina. Its businesses include electricity generation, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and petrochemicals. The company generates power from thermal, hydroelectric and wind facilities and supplies energy to the Argentine market. Its oil and gas operations span several Argentine basins, including the Vaca Muerta shale formation, while its petrochemical business produces products such as styrene, polystyrene and synthetic rubber.

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