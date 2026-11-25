Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $29.7010, with a volume of 56,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.71.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $375,948,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $145,312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $138,282,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $130,636,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,727,961 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,150,000 after buying an additional 481,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 4.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.1850 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1840. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration, development and operation of silver and gold mines. Its products also include by-products such as zinc, lead and copper, which are recovered during mining and processing. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company operates mines and holds exploration and development interests in Canada and Latin America. Its portfolio has expanded over time through acquisitions, including its 2023 acquisition of Yamana Gold's Canadian assets and interests in several mines in Latin America.

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