Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.55 and traded as high as C$13.67. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 157,489 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pason Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$16.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.55.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of C$119.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Pason Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Pason Systems news, insider Russell Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.79, for a total value of C$103,425.00. Also, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen purchased 3,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$111,680. This represents a 60.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company's primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

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