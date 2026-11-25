Pasqal Holding SA (NASDAQ:PSQL - Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.5260. Approximately 94,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 816,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pasqal to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pasqal in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Pasqal in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pasqal in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pasqal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pasqal currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on Pasqal

Pasqal Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60.

Pasqal (NASDAQ:PSQL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pasqal Holding SA will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasqal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pasqal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pasqal in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pasqal in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Pasqal in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pasqal during the 3rd quarter worth $14,101,000.

Pasqal Company Profile

Pasqal is a quantum-computing company that develops quantum processors based on neutral atoms. Its systems use laser-controlled atoms as qubits and are designed to support analog and digital quantum computing, alongside software and tools for developing and running quantum applications. Founded in France in 2019, Pasqal grew out of research in quantum physics and works with businesses and research organizations exploring uses for quantum computing. Its work focuses on making neutral-atom technology available for applications such as optimization, simulation and scientific research.

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