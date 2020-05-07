Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 14% on Earnings Beat

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares shot up 14% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $147.20 and last traded at $146.29, 35,473,798 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 8,716,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,074 shares of company stock worth $29,287,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50.

Paypal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

