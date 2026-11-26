PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.55 and traded as low as $55.51. PBF Energy shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 2,354,509 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PBF Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $12.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.12 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.92%. PBF Energy's revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 27.10 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from PBF Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2750. PBF Energy's payout ratio is 5.81%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 170,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $14,965,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,326,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,173,098,959.81. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 2,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $193,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,578.71. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 961,792 shares of company stock worth $78,077,011. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,282 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 198.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 236,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Founded in 2008, the company operates refineries in several U.S. regions, including the East Coast, Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast. PBF processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other petroleum products. Its product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, lubricants and petrochemical feedstocks, which it supplies to wholesale and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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