PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $7.97. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 3,175,680 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $11.25 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.01 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,651,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $4,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,469.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 601,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust focused on the U.S. residential mortgage market. The company invests in mortgage-related assets, including mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities, and seeks to generate returns from its investment portfolio. Its activities include acquiring and managing loans and securities across different parts of the mortgage market. These investments expose the trust to factors such as borrower credit performance, interest rates and changes in mortgage prepayment activity.

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