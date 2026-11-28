Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.22 and traded as high as $73.82. Pentair shares last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 881,576 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pentair to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair set a $50.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $963.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc is a global water-treatment and flow-technology company. It develops and manufactures products and systems used to move, filter, treat and manage water for residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its products include pool and spa equipment, water filtration and treatment systems, pumps, valves and related flow-control technologies. Pentair serves customers in markets such as homes, buildings, agriculture, industry and municipal water infrastructure. Founded in 1966, the company has expanded into water-focused businesses through acquisitions and other growth initiatives.

Further Reading

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