Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and traded as high as $29.05. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 833,537 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRM shares. Zacks Research lowered Perimeter Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Perimeter Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Perimeter Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRM

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.45 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 735,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,852,034 shares of the company's stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter worth $108,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,580,000. Finally, Balance Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Balance Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,904,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,441,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions is a global provider of fire safety products and specialty chemicals. Its fire safety business develops products used to prevent and suppress wildfires and to fight structural and industrial fires, including long-term fire retardants, firefighting foams and related agents. Its PHOS-CHEK brand is used in wildfire management. The company also makes lubricant additives, including phosphorus-based products used in industrial and transportation applications. Its products serve customers in multiple regions around the world, including firefighting agencies and operators that rely on specialty chemical solutions.

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