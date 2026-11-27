Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $17.71. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras shares last traded at $16.8790, with a volume of 9,324,054 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.54.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Stock Up 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,643,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $138,640,000 after purchasing an additional 270,422 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in the first quarter worth $126,355,000. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras in the second quarter worth $87,456,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras by 17.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,409,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $68,322,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., known as Petrobras, is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founded in 1953, it is controlled by the Brazilian government and has publicly traded shares, including American depositary shares listed in the United States. Petrobras’s core business is exploring for and producing oil and natural gas, with a significant focus on offshore and deepwater fields, including Brazil’s pre-salt basins. The company also operates in refining, transportation, and the sale of oil, fuels, natural gas, and related energy products.

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