Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday. 36,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 20,390 shares. The stock last traded at $11.3040 and had previously closed at $10.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharming Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pharming Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharming Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Trading Up 12.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $797.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,148,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,838,000. Pharming Group accounts for about 6.0% of MAC Alpha Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP owned 3.03% of Pharming Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, that develops and commercializes medicines for rare and underserved diseases. Founded in 1988, the company has built its business around treatments for disorders involving the immune system. Its marketed products include Ruconest (conestat alfa), a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor used to treat acute attacks of hereditary angioedema, and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS).

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