Shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $11.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.0540, with a volume of 48,711 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pharming Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $766.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.60 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,148,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,838,000. Pharming Group accounts for about 6.0% of MAC Alpha Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MAC Alpha Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.03% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, that develops and commercializes medicines for rare and underserved diseases. Founded in 1988, the company has built its business around treatments for disorders involving the immune system. Its marketed products include Ruconest (conestat alfa), a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor used to treat acute attacks of hereditary angioedema, and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS).

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